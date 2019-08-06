Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

PLYA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 444,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

