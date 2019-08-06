Plato Income Maximiser Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

PL8 stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.16 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 871,888 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.16. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1-year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.03.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.