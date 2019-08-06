Plato Income Maximiser Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
PL8 stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.16 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 871,888 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.16. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1-year low of A$0.95 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.03.
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
