Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.54-1.54 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$1.54 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 692,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

