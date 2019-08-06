Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.54-1.54 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$1.54 EPS.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
