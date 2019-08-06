Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 2,343,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.79.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

