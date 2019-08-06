Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5576038-3.6280514 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

PBI stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

