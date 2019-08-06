Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $9.50

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $5.30 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 8,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

