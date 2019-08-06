Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.26

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and traded as high as $102.00. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $384.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.73 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In other news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 200,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,201.88).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

