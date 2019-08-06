Phoenixcoin Price Up 123.3% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 123.3% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $203,591.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00898753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00276039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

