Phoenix Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last Week (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 144.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

