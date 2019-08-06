Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. 1,327,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,840. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

