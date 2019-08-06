Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,404,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. 3,452,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.