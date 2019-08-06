PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133,728 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 161,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 24.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Corning by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in Corning by 11.5% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 41,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 286,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,671. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

