PGGM Investments Purchases 2,490,524 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

PGGM Investments grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 369.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $167,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 214,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $14,709,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $1,987,423.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NNN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 607,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

