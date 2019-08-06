PGGM Investments Purchases 1,427,645 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,645 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 2.43% of Regency Centers worth $271,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 489,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,980. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

