PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 58.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 4.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,391,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

