PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 1,081,468 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,081,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,045,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 8,041,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

