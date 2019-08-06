PGGM Investments Buys 95,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 1,683,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.