PGGM Investments Acquires 15,587 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.29% of Cummins worth $77,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 779,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

