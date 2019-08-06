Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709,808. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.