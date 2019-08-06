Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

PFE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 583,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,709,808. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

