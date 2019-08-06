PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke bought 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $3,119,691. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.