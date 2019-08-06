Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. 527,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $846,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,320,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,198 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

