Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 636,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 281,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 38.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEI stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

PEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

