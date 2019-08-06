PeerStream (PEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:PEER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. PeerStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

