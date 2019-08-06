Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Acquired by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $84,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $57,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,120. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.92 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

