Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:BTU opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 634,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,373 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Peabody Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

