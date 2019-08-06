PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,336,296 shares of company stock worth $64,579,194. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after purchasing an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,524,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

