PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,336,296 shares of company stock worth $64,579,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 48,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $53.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

