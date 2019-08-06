Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

