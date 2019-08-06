Payfair (PFR) Hits Market Capitalization of $78,787.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $78,787.00 and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00240004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.01332962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00101275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,866,774 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

