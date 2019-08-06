Patron Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Patron has a market capitalization of $99,376.00 and approximately $1,963.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, YoBit and CoinBene. In the last week, Patron has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00239876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.01332745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00101210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,774,146 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.