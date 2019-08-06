Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. Partner Communications shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2,841 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised Partner Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $653.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter worth $472,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 33.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

