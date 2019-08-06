Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. 7,548,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PE. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

