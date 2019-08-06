PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.62 million.

PKD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,248. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Skyway Master Fund L.P. Varde purchased 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.