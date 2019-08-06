Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. Park City Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,145 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCYG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park City Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin F. Jr. Noll bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at $662,048. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.