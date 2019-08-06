Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. Park City Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,145 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCYG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Austin F. Jr. Noll bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at $662,048. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
