Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

