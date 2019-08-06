Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $216,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,774. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

