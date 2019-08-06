Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,952,000 after buying an additional 916,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,533,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,890 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,222,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 835,948 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 172,508 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,337,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

