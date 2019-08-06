Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.03. 83,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

