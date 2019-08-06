Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 7,828.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,223. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79.

