Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 523.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

DUK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

