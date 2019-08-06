Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) vs. Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -32.36% -2.62% -1.97% Digimarc -149.00% -56.59% -50.83%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pareteum and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pareteum presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $52.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Pareteum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pareteum is more favorable than Digimarc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pareteum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pareteum and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $32.44 million 12.08 -$12.98 million $0.09 39.00 Digimarc $21.19 million 25.57 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -15.24

Pareteum has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pareteum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pareteum beats Digimarc on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

