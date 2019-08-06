Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after acquiring an additional 670,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. 2,748,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

