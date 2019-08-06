Pakcoin Tops One Day Volume of $123.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $103,796.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

