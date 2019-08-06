PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,426. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

