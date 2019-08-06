OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 2,467,433 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.00.

In other OZ Minerals news, insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.21 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,129.00 ($32,006.38). Also, insider Andrew Cole 138,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

