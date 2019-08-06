Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OXFD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 607,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,929. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 172.27%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

