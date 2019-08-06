Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $27,335,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 69.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,844,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 756,452 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $11,029,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 368,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

