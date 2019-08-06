Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, analysts expect Orthopediatrics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.60. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

