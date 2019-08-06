Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading 36.5% Higher

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) traded up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

